Speaker talks, interactive zone, pitch competition and more at Toronto’s international festival celebrating digital creativity.

Digifest 2018 will explore the theme Hello Tomorrow: Our Creative Cities to feature emerging technology and highlight stories from around the globe using tech to tackle challenges and pressing issues in growing cities such as urban spaces, food priorities, mobility, education, health and safety.

Apr 26-28, $25-$90, Saturday admission is free.

torontodigifest.ca/2018