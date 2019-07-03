Digital Arts Camp
Albion Library 1515 Albion, Toronto, Ontario M9V1B2
Never Gallery Ready will be running a FREE digital arts camp for young people ages 12-19. All equipment provided. No previous experience required. Includes photograph and animating digital images.
Jul 3-31: Wednesday and Thursday afternoons in July, 1-4 pm, at the Digital Innovation Hub at Toronto Public Library's Albion Branch.
Pre-register on eventbrite.ca.
All Ages, Free
