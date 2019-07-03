Digital Arts Camp

Albion Library 1515 Albion, Toronto, Ontario M9V1B2

Never Gallery Ready will be running a FREE digital arts camp for young people ages 12-19. All equipment provided. No previous experience required.  Includes photograph and animating digital images. 

Jul 3-31: Wednesday and Thursday afternoons in July, 1-4 pm, at the Digital Innovation Hub at Toronto Public Library's Albion Branch.

Pre-register on eventbrite.ca.

All Ages, Free
