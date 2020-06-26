Easypeasy presents the Toronto Foodie Festival in a Box event, a new and unique summer experience created in light of the current cancellations of typical outdoor summer food events . The event will take place from June 26th-30th with pre-sale beginning on June 8th. Each virtual guest will be able to select their delivery day from the available dates. The full list of participating food vendors will be announced soon, along with the list of original summer inspired food festival delicacies. Jun 26-30. eateasypeasy.com/toronto-foodie-festival