Digital Disconnect: Fake News, Privacy and Democracy

Free documentary film viewing. Based on the acclaimed book by media scholar Robert McChesney, Digital Disconnect traces how the revolutionary, democratizing potential of the internet has been radically compromised by the growing and unaccountable power of a handful of telecom and tech monopolies like Facebook and Google, arguing that capitalism itself has turned the internet against democracy. Drop in, no registration required. 7 pm. Beeton Hall, First Floor. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT431348&R=EVT431348