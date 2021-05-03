Digital Drag Fest

RuPaul’s Drag Race artists present a live digital concert festival of singing, comedy, lip syncing and drama, with Abby OMG, Alaska Thunderfuck, Cheryl Hole, Denali, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat & Sherry Vine, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Jimbo, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Nicky Doll, Sederginne, Sharon Needles, Tina Burner, Trixie Mattel and Utica. May 21-23 and May 28-30 from 4 pm each session. Tickets from $15 US$ per household. All ages. https://sessionslive.com/DigitalDragFest/profile