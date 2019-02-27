Digital Life Skills for Seniors: Online Entertainment
For people who have basic internet skills, and want to learn how to access online videos, music and magazines. With your valid Toronto Public Library card, you can access and read popular magazines from RB Digital on your computer, tablet or smartphone. 2-3 pm. Free.
To register, please visit the branch or call 416-393-7660
Yorkville Library 22 Yorkville, Toronto, Ontario
