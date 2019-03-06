Digital Life Skills For Seniors: Online Shopping
Yorkville Library 22 Yorkville, Toronto, Ontario
For people who have basic internet skills, and want to learn how to shop online with confidence. We teach you how to find goods and services online, look for customer reviews or consumer testing results and provide tips and guidelines on how to shop safely, securely and with confidence. 2-3 pm. Free. To register, please visit the branch or call 416-393-7660.
Yorkville Library 22 Yorkville, Toronto, Ontario View Map
