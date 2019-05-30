Digital Life Skills For Seniors: Online Entertainment

Workshop for seniors who have basic internet skills, and want to learn how to access online videos, music and magazines. With your valid Toronto Public Library card, you can access and read popular magazines from RB Digital on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Hoopla offers full length feature movies, television episodes and music albums. We also look at free apps and paid subscription services such as Netflix. 6-7 pm. Free.

To register, please visit the branch or call 416-393-7715. torontopubliclibrary.ca