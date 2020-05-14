Digital Program: Virtual Choir

The Canadian Opera Company invites music lovers of all ages and abilities to join a virtual choir with Chorus Master Sandra Horst guides opera fans and singing enthusiasts alike through a rousing rendition of the famous Anvil Chorus from Verdi’s Il Trovatore. Participants can record and contribute their vocal and rhythm tracks for the chance to become one of our many virtual choir members featured in the final video. May 14-30. To learn more and register, please visit coc.ca/VirtualChoir.