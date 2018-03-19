Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week
AlterSpark Training Academy 193 Augusta, Lower Level, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L6
Learn how to build more engaging websites, apps and campaigns by upgrading your qualifications in digital psychology and emotional design neuroscience. Over 3-workshops, learn the core principles behind digital psychology, master the application of psychological design patterns, and gain a deeper understanding of what shapes user emotion, cognition & behaviour. Mar 19-23, 9 am-5 pm. $699, save 20% with early bird discount, and reduced rates for people from from non-profits, academia, government, students, and groups of 3 or more. Save even more with our 3 and 5-day training bundles. alterspark.com/training