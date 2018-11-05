Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week (Toronto)
AlterSpark Training Academy 193 Augusta, Lower Level, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L6
Learn how to build more engaging websites, apps and campaigns by upgrading your qualifications in digital psychology and emotional design neuroscience. Over the course of 3-workshops, participants learn the core principles behind digital psychology, master the application of psychological design patterns, and gain a deeper understanding of what shapes user emotion, cognition and behavior. 9 am-5 pm. $599 with discounts available.
Personal & Professional Development