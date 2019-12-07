Digital Technologies and Your City

Public consultation on The City of Toronto's Digital Infrastructure Plan with conversation on how Toronto should regulate digital technologies and data use. Free. Various times and venues.

toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/#item/746

December 7, 2019 -- McGregor Park Community Centre (2231 Lawrence Ave E.), 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

December 9, 2019 -- Toronto City Hall, Council Chamber (100 Queen St W.), 6:30 - 9 p.m. •

December 12, 2019 -- North York Central Library (5120 Yonge St.), 1:30 - 4 p.m.