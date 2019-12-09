Digital Technologies And Your City

City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2

Public consultation on The City of Toronto's Digital Infrastructure Plan with conversation on how Toronto should regulate digital technologies and data use. Free. Various times and venues.

December 7, 2019 – McGregor Park Community Centre (2231 Lawrence East), 10 am-12:30 pm.  

December 9, 2019 – Toronto City Hall, Council Chamber (100 Queen West), 6:30-9 pm.*

December 12, 2019 – North York Central Library (5120 Yonge), 1:30-4 pm.

*The December 9 meeting will be livestreamed on the City's YouTube channel.

