Digital Technologies And Your City

Public consultation on The City of Toronto's Digital Infrastructure Plan with conversation on how Toronto should regulate digital technologies and data use. 1:30-4 pm. Free.

toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/#item/746

December 7, 2019 – McGregor Park Community Centre (2231 Lawrence East), 10 am-12:30 pm.

December 9, 2019 – Toronto City Hall, Council Chamber (100 Queen West), 6:30-9 pm.*

December 12, 2019 – North York Central Library (5120 Yonge), 1:30-4 pm.

*The December 9 meeting will be livestreamed on the City's YouTube channel.