South Asian artist Diljit Dosanjh, one of India’s leading stars; actor, singer, songwriter, and television presenter, and widely known as the ‘Super Singh of Punjab,’ is extending his Born to Shine World Tour produced by Sonali Singh to include 10 North American dates.

June 25 at 7:30 pm. All ages. Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay. Tickets on sale Friday, April 8. ticketmaster.ca.