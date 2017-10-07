Din of Shadows I
Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3
Inaugural performances of the experimental music-theatre company, Din of Shadows, featuring pieces by Quinn Jacobs and Sophie Dupuis. The company presents works by Canadian creators that blur the line between sound and movement, expanding the borders of contemporary music and theatre. Oct 7 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. $15, adv $10 (at eventbrite.ca).
