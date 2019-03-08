Din of Shadows III

Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3

The third event by experimental music theatre company Din of Shadows. Featuring rock, metal, and hip-hop inspired works by Cheldon Paterson, Andrew Noseworthy, and Quinn Jacobs. Performers include the three aforementioned composers, as well as Émilie Fortin, Libydo, Olivia Shortt, and Jonny Smith. Back-to-back shows at 7 and 9:30 pm. $12-$15. 

Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3
