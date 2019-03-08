The third event by experimental music theatre company Din of Shadows. Featuring rock, metal, and hip-hop inspired works by Cheldon Paterson, Andrew Noseworthy, and Quinn Jacobs. Performers include the three aforementioned composers, as well as Émilie Fortin, Libydo, Olivia Shortt, and Jonny Smith. Back-to-back shows at 7 and 9:30 pm. $12-$15.

facebook.com/events/2133102060088012,

Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/din-of-shadows-iii-tickets-54885686566?aff=ebdssbdestsearch