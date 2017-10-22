Dine for Dignity Fundraising Gala

Panemonte Banquet & Convention Centre, 220 Humberline Drive, Etobicoke 220 Humberline, Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Y4

Gala fundraising event with broadcaster Jerry Howarth, singer Michael Vanhevel, four-course dinner, raffle and silent auction. ESS Support Services  helps seniors remain in their homes and assists family members caring for a loved one. 4:30 pm. $80. 

