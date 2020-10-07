232 people viewed this event.

232 232 people viewed this event.

by

Dinner and a Live Show

Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland cabaret, Oct 8 at 7:30 and 10 pm. $30.

Donna Huber performs a Rewind The Times…Shania Twain show. Oct 9 at 8:30 pm. $30.

Gerry parsons performs a Rewind The Times…Tom Petty show. Oct 10 at 8 pm. $30.

https://themedley.ca/