Dinner and a Live Show

Jesse Whiteley. Oct 15 at 7:30 pm. Free.

Nathan Hiltz and Jessica Lalonde. Oct 15 at 10 pm. Free.

Mandy Goodhandy Variety Show Oct 16 at 7:30 pm. $30.

Mike Slutes performs in Rewind The Times..John Fogerty. Oct 16 at 10 pm. $30.

Chilina Kennedy. Oct 17 at 8 pm. $75.

Drag Dinner Divas show Oct 18 at 4:30 and 7 pm. $30.

