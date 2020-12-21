Crow’s Theatre has partnered with SaveHospitality.ca and Front Row Center to take the Dinner and a Show series nationwide December 31. Big Night In is an at-home,cross-country celebration featuring performances by Broken Social Scene, Ruby Waters, Shantel May, and Moscow Apartment. Dec 31 from 8-11 pm. $20. Dinner packages available. A portion of the sales generated will be donated to performing artists and hospitality workers through national beneficiaries such as Community Food Centres Canada and CAMH. The remaining proceeds will be donated directly to restaurants across Canada. Ticket purchasers will be able to choose the participating restaurants they wish to support. https://www.savehospitality.ca