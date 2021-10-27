Disability Arts project featuring over 50 disabled creatives at three locations in Toronto. Dis/Play was created by lead artist and curator Ophira Calof, in partnership with the Reelabilities Film Festival of Toronto/Miles Nadal JCC as part of ArtWorxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art 2021-2022. Dis/Play is an outdoor, public art video installation featuring 50 disabled artists and their stories projected on unique spaces at Walmer Road Baptist Church (in partnership with TAS, 188 Lowther), Artscape Wychwood Barns (76 Wychwood), and Miles Nadal JCC (750 Spadina). Dis/Play uses video projection and oral storytelling from these artists with their response to the prompt, “How do you want to be seen?”

Free. Nov 12-27. https://www.artworxto.ca/event/dis-play

Dis/Play

Schedule and Locations

Walmer Road Baptist Church Exterior (188 Lowther Avenue)

November 12-15

Showings each night at 7:15pm, 8:00pm, 8:45pm

Artscape Wychwood Barns (76 Wychwood Avenue)

November 16-18

Showings each night at 7:15pm, 8:00pm, 8:45pm

Miles Nadal JCC (750 Spadina Avenue)

November 24-27

Showings each night at 7:15pm, 8:00pm, 8:45pm