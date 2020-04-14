Disability: Accessing Your Benefits

Google Calendar - Disability: Accessing Your Benefits - 2020-04-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disability: Accessing Your Benefits - 2020-04-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disability: Accessing Your Benefits - 2020-04-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Disability: Accessing Your Benefits - 2020-04-14 14:00:00

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Learn about the Disability Tax Credit and Registered Disability Savings Plan and how to assess them. Learn the CRA's definition of a disability: eligibility criteria and requirements. Understand how the Disability Tax Credit and eligible medical expenses are applied to a tax return. Presented by CPA Canada. 2 pm. Free. Space is limited. Register in person in the branch or by calling 416-393-7703.

torontopubliclibrary.ca

Info

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7703
Google Calendar - Disability: Accessing Your Benefits - 2020-04-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disability: Accessing Your Benefits - 2020-04-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disability: Accessing Your Benefits - 2020-04-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Disability: Accessing Your Benefits - 2020-04-14 14:00:00