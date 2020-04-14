Disability: Accessing Your Benefits

Learn about the Disability Tax Credit and Registered Disability Savings Plan and how to assess them. Learn the CRA's definition of a disability: eligibility criteria and requirements. Understand how the Disability Tax Credit and eligible medical expenses are applied to a tax return. Presented by CPA Canada. 2 pm. Free. Space is limited. Register in person in the branch or by calling 416-393-7703.

torontopubliclibrary.ca