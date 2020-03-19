Disability On Film: Disability and the biopic

Join critic, writer, curator and lecturer Angelo Muredda as he takes a critical look at disability on film in this brand new four-part series. 7 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca/e/86172721931

January 23 – Disability and comedy

February 20 – Disability and sexuality on screen

March 19 – Disability and the biopic — why so many movies about disability are about famous disabled people

April 2 – Disabled children

