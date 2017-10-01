DiscAbility GTA
Tyndale University College & Seminary 3377 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M2M 3S4
An all-abilities disc golf challenge between two organizations that serve kids with disabilities. Ontario Track 3 Ski Association takes on Camp Awakening in a poles vs paddles epic battle. 1-5 pm. $25. Registration is open to the public - play for either organization and come out for the fun. Register at https://discability2017gta.waypointgolf.com
Info
Tyndale University College & Seminary 3377 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M2M 3S4 View Map
Community Events
Benefits