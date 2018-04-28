Disco Soup

Slow Food Toronto invites you to a pop-up disco party where you dance & fight food waste, by eating it! Soup aims to raise awareness of this global problem by showing that all this “waste” is actually perfectly edible, even it requires a little effort? Local "Slow" vendors will be join us with food and other organic products. Beer & wine served after 6 pm. Vendors, speakers, kids' activities and more. 4 pm. Free. Pre-register on eventbrite.ca.