Discogs Homespun Livestream Series
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Series of different DJ spinning vinyl records for viewers at around the world. Discogs will curate the performers from a wide-ranging list of indie music labels and record store DJs that will perform hour-long live sets. Apr 13-17 at 2 pm. Faecbook Live. Viewers who watch via Facebook Live will be encouraged to donate to the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Apr 13- Shawn Dub
Apr 14- Rob Jones
Apr 15- Hannah Carlen
Apr 16- Rob Sevier
Apr 17- Ben Blackwell
Info
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge