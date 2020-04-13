Discogs Homespun Livestream Series

Series of different DJ spinning vinyl records for viewers at around the world. Discogs will curate the performers from a wide-ranging list of indie music labels and record store DJs that will perform hour-long live sets. Apr 13-17 at 2 pm. Faecbook Live. Viewers who watch via Facebook Live will be encouraged to donate to the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Apr 13- Shawn Dub

Apr 14- Rob Jones

Apr 15- Hannah Carlen

Apr 16- Rob Sevier

Apr 17- Ben Blackwell