"Discover Canada" Citizenship Education Mentoring Circle

North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

A ten-session mentoring program to help newcomers learn more about Canada. Mentors review and discuss the "Discover Canada" study guide in easy English in small group settings. Starts Jan 14. 6-8:30 pm. Free. Room 1.

For dates and times visit the website. For more information or to register call Hashem Rahim at 416-588-6288 ext 220.

North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
