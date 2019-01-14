"Discover Canada" Citizenship Education Mentoring Circle
North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
A ten-session mentoring program to help newcomers learn more about Canada. Mentors review and discuss the "Discover Canada" study guide in easy English in small group settings. Starts Jan 14. 6-8:30 pm. Free. Room 1.
For dates and times visit the website. For more information or to register call Hashem Rahim at 416-588-6288 ext 220.
