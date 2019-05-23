Discover the transformative practice of Qigong, an ancient meditative art from China. The literal translation from Mandarin is “life force cultivation”. In this seminar, you’ll learn tools for dispersing tension and stagnation and embark on a moving meditation to calm the mind and cultivate the spirit. This ancient practice has been incorporated into a variety of applications in healing, medical, martial arts, and longevity practices. Today, it is widely used as a healing and meditative self-care practice. Join this seminar and get a glimpse into this vast and enriching internal art. 6:30 pm. Free. Seminar begins at 6:30 pm. Please arrive earlier to sign in. Wear loose, comfortable clothing. eventbrite.ca/e/discover-qigong-tickets-60979698921