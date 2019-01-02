Discover Special Collections: Arthur Conan Doyle Collection
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
The Discover Special Collections series is an opportunity to view some of the treasures of the Toronto Public Library's Special Collections. This session takes a look at newly acquired Arthur Conan Doyle Collection materials and how decisions are made about what to collect.
Please meet in the Marilyn and Charles Baillie Special Collections Centre on the 5th floor of the library. All are welcome. 2 pm. Free.
torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT376091&R=EVT376091
Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Books