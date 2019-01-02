Discover Special Collections: Arthur Conan Doyle Collection

The Discover Special Collections series is an opportunity to view some of the treasures of the Toronto Public Library's Special Collections. This session takes a look at newly acquired Arthur Conan Doyle Collection materials and how decisions are made about what to collect.

Please meet in the Marilyn and Charles Baillie Special Collections Centre on the 5th floor of the library. All are welcome. 2 pm. Free.

