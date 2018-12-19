Discover Special Collections: Miniature maps and atlases

The Discover Special Collections series is an opportunity to view some of the treasures of the Toronto Public Library's Special Collections. In this session, our rare maps curator will show a variety of miniature maps and atlases. Dec 19 at 2 pm. Free.

Please meet in the Marilyn and Charles Baillie Special Collections Centre on the 5th floor of the library. All are welcome.

www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT376094&R=EVT376094