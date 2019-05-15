Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche

to Google Calendar - Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche - 2019-05-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche - 2019-05-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche - 2019-05-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche - 2019-05-15 14:00:00

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

The Discover Special Collections series is an opportunity to view some of the treasures of the Toronto Public Library's Special Collections. 2-2:30 pm. Free.

Meet in the Marilyn and Charles Baillie Special Collections Centre on the 5th floor of the library. All are welcome.

https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT398351&R=EVT398351

Info

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7156
to Google Calendar - Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche - 2019-05-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche - 2019-05-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche - 2019-05-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - Discover Special Collections: The Sherlockian Pastiche - 2019-05-15 14:00:00