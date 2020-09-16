Discovering Oscar Cahén

In special collaboration with TrépanierBaer Gallery, Feheley Fine Arts presents an exhibition of outstanding works by Canadian abstract painter and illustrator, Oscar Cahén.

A major highlight includes Cahén’s monumental canvas Warrior, completed shortly before his sudden passing by automobile accident in 1956. Fittingly, Warrior’s legacy comes full circle in this exhibition at Feheley Fine Arts, as the piece was originally shown for the very first time at M.F. (Budd) Feheley’s Park Gallery in 1959.

Nov 26-Dec 4. Free.

https://feheleyfinearts.com/event/exhibition-discovering-oscar-cahen/