by Ayad Akhtar (Mirvish/the Hope and Hell Theatre Co). Despite liberal and progressive leanings, everyone at a multicultural NYC dinner party reveals their “tribal” roots. Previews from Nov 11, opens Nov 14 and runs to Nov 26 Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm, Nov 15 & 29 at 1:30 pm. $39-$92.