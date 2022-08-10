Toronto Dance Theatre begins its 2022/23 season this September with DISKO PIKNIK, a free, one-day outdoor event in Earl Bales Park that celebrates food, dance and creative exchange with the community. Offering a curated four-course meal, with each dish inspired by a choreographic work, DISKO PIKNIK will feature performances by Laurence Lemieux and Andrew Tay, Tanveer Alam, Matthew “Snoopy” Cuff, and the dance collective Flvr Squad. Details about the guest chef are coming soon.

September 17 at 4 pm (optional all-ages workshop at 3 pm). Free. Earl Bales Park, 4169 Bathurst. tdt.org.