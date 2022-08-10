Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

DISKO PIKNIK

Aug 10, 2022

DISKO PIKNIK

5 5 people viewed this event.

Toronto Dance Theatre begins its 2022/23 season this September with DISKO PIKNIK, a free, one-day outdoor event in Earl Bales Park that celebrates food, dance and creative exchange with the community. Offering a curated four-course meal, with each dish inspired by a choreographic work, DISKO PIKNIK will feature performances by Laurence Lemieux and Andrew TayTanveer Alam, Matthew “Snoopy” Cuff, and the dance collective Flvr Squad.  Details about the guest chef are coming soon.

September 17 at 4 pm (optional all-ages workshop at 3 pm). Free. Earl Bales Park, 4169 Bathurst. tdt.org.

Additional Details

Location Address - 4169 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M3H 3P7

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 17th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Location

Earl Bales Park

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Dance

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine