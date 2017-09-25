Disorientation York Roundtable: Un-Mapping The Academic Industrial Complex

York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3

Centre for Women and Trans People (CWTP York) Disorientation roundtable for Black, Indigenous, and people of colour (BIPOC) in academia [and/or interested in pursuing a career in academia]. ***This is a QT2SBIPOC only space.*** 2:30-5:30 pm. Free. YUGSA Room 325 Student Centre.

www.facebook.com/events/1421446354635987

York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3
