Disorientation York Roundtable: Un-Mapping The Academic Industrial Complex

Centre for Women and Trans People (CWTP York) Disorientation roundtable for Black, Indigenous, and people of colour (BIPOC) in academia [and/or interested in pursuing a career in academia]. ***This is a QT2SBIPOC only space.*** 2:30-5:30 pm. Free. YUGSA Room 325 Student Centre.

www.facebook.com/events/1421446354635987