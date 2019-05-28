Dispelling Myths Surrounding the Vision Health of Older People

Women's College Hospital 76 Grenville, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1B2

Experts in diabetes, vision health, ageing and older people will address topics at the intersections of their field, focusing on countering misinformation and raising the profile of promoting and managing the vision health of older Canadians. The panel will end with a discussion around understanding and addressing the gaps in vision health knowledge. 5 pm. Free. In the Auditorium. RSVP.

Free
