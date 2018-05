by Philippe Ducros (ARC). A man undergoes an interrogation in this drama about civic protest, activism and disobedience in a world without privacy, facts or accountability. Previews from May 3, opens May 5 and runs to May 20, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. Pwyc $9-$24-$44.

www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3389504