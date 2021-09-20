Arts in Toronto parks with CORPUS. CORPUS presents this 30-minute show on Fridays and Saturdays in three different parks in Toronto this month. Free. Reserve.

Amos Waites Park Sept 24 & 25 (raindate Sep 26) at 1 & 4 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/divine-interventions-at-amos-waites-park-in-etobicoke-tickets-173148721487

Lee Lifeson Park Oct 1 & 2 (raindate Oct 3) at 1 & 4 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/divine-interventions-at-lee-lifeson-art-park-tickets-173600201877

Bell Manor Park Oct 8 & 9 (raindate Oct 10 at 1 & 4 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/divine-interventions-at-bell-manor-park-tickets-174711154767

There comes a time in every story when it feels like hope is lost. Everything is going wrong, all options have been exhausted, and the only thing left to to do is pray for divine interventions.

Developed in confinement, this outdoor processional performance is a playful response to the challenges of 2020 and beyond. Five goddesses descend from the heavens and tour the streets of Toronto on a giant quint tandem bicycle, having received word that the world is in dire need of their help.

Featuring a diverse cast of powerhouse female performers, Divine Interventions is a since offering for these chaotic times. Through a suite of new songs by Dora-winning composer Anika Johnson, they offer blessings, prayers, guidance and the occasional rebuke. Choreographer Bonnie Kim creates a movement language that evokes divine wisdom and timeless ritual, while CORPUS’ co-founder and artistic director David Danzon injects the performance with the company’s trademark humour and whimsy alongside long-time company member Matt O’Connor.