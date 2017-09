Celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, with enthusiastic fervour and Punjabi flavour as live musical performances by artists like, Deep Jandu, Nimrat Khaira, Inderjit Nikku, Harf Cheema, Balvir Boparai and Ranjir Mani to set the tone for a time of joy and festivity. From 1:30 pm. Free.

facebook.com/diwalimusicfest