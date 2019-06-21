DJ Station

to Google Calendar - DJ Station - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJ Station - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJ Station - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - DJ Station - 2019-06-21 00:00:00

Church & Wood Toronto, Ontario

From pop to hip-hop, dance, club, disco and house DJs play all weekend at this Pride dance party. Regina Gently, The Frandisco's, Derykah Badu and Raven's Vision (Fri, 7 pm-2 am). Lavender day party, Bi or Bye, Balls Deep Disco, Discoo Time with Valeroo and The Patchouli Brothers (Sat, 3 pm-2 am). Chippy Nonstop, Babygirl and Karim Olen Ash, Queer Logic, Sophie Jones, Jeremy Glenn, Boy Pussy, Dirty Daddy Don and Josh Karmin (Sun, 2 pm-11 pm). Free.

Info

Church & Wood Toronto, Ontario View Map
Pride
Free, Outdoor
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
to Google Calendar - DJ Station - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJ Station - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJ Station - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - DJ Station - 2019-06-21 00:00:00