DJ Station

From pop to hip-hop, dance, club, disco and house DJs play all weekend at this Pride dance party. Regina Gently, The Frandisco's, Derykah Badu and Raven's Vision (Fri, 7 pm-2 am). Lavender day party, Bi or Bye, Balls Deep Disco, Discoo Time with Valeroo and The Patchouli Brothers (Sat, 3 pm-2 am). Chippy Nonstop, Babygirl and Karim Olen Ash, Queer Logic, Sophie Jones, Jeremy Glenn, Boy Pussy, Dirty Daddy Don and Josh Karmin (Sun, 2 pm-11 pm). Free.