Do You Want To Quit Smoking Cigarettes?

The STOP program delivers research-based, cost-free smoking cessation workshops in local communities. Eligible participants will: Attend an education session, and receive a five-week course of nicotine patches. To learn more, see if you qualify, and to register, contact: Toronto Health Connection at 416-338-7600.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT332037&R=EVT332037