Do You Want To Quit Smoking Cigarettes?

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

The STOP program delivers research-based, cost-free smoking cessation workshops in local communities. Eligible participants will: Attend an education session, and receive a five-week course of nicotine patches. To learn more, see if you qualify, and to register, contact: Toronto Health Connection at 416-338-7600. 

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
