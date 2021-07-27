Doc NOW Documentary Media Festival

Gallery 1313 presents the work of documentary artists Neal Rockwell, Ubaid-ur-Rehman and Roya Biazar. All three works are multimedia installations documenting different aspects of migrant and refugee experiences. Aug 5-27, reception Aug 5 at 7 pm. 1313 Queen W. http://www.g1313.org

Gallery 1313 is open Mon — Sat 1-5 pm, Sun 1-4 pm.