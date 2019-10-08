Dock Mother God Society

by Bryce Hodgson (Blood Pact Theatre). Set in BC during the worst wildfire season in Canadian history, this play explores modern western community and its relationship to death, family, generosity, resentment, forgiveness and our connection to the land. Previews from Oct 8, opens Oct 10 and runs to Oct 26, Tue-Sat 8 pm. $15-$25.

Tickets at dockmother.bpt.me

facebook.com/events/2247600858701714