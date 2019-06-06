DocNow 2019
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario
Doc Now 2019 is an interdisciplinary documentary festival featuring innovative work from the Ryerson University’s Master of Fine Arts in Documentary Media program. This multiarts, multimedia festival showcases the film, photography, installation and new media work of a diverse group of international storytellers. Jun 6-30 at Ryerson School of Image Arts and other venues, see website for details. Free.
All Ages, Free
Art
Festivals