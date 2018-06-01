DocNow Documentary Festival

Showcase of evocative works telling stories through film, photography and installation. Features works by 20 documentary practitioners in 10 films, 10 exhibitions and 5 events. Screenings at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, Ryerson School of Image Arts and CineCycle; art exhibitions at Ryerson venues, Areej Art Gallery, Prefix ICA and others. All events are free and open to the public, see website for details.