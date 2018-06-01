DocNow Documentary Festival
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario
Showcase of evocative works telling stories through film, photography and installation. Features works by 20 documentary practitioners in 10 films, 10 exhibitions and 5 events. Screenings at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, Ryerson School of Image Arts and CineCycle; art exhibitions at Ryerson venues, Areej Art Gallery, Prefix ICA and others. All events are free and open to the public, see website for details.
Info
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Film
Festivals