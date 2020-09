Photography exhibition featuring artworks made on city streets and in photography studios from Bamako to Mumbai, Pretoria to Toronto, artists included in the exhibition are Henri Cartier-Bresson, Ernest Cole, Lutz Dille, Charles Gagnon, David Goldblatt, Bhupendra Karia, Paul Kodjo, Martha Rosler, Stephen Shore, Malick Sidibé, Ming Smith, Ian Wallace, and Garry Winogrand. Oct 31-Apr 18, 2021.