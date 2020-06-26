Panelists address the meaning of peacebuilding and explore how it works out in fragile states, including Mali, Somalia, and Sudan. 6 pm. Free. Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/does-peacebuilding-work-the-cases-of-mali-somalia-and-sudan-tickets-106224987798

Panelists:

Dr Robert Matthews, Professor Emeritus and former Chair, Political Science, University of Toronto.

Dr. Vladimir Zhagora, former Senior Political affairs Officer at the UN engaged in peace negotiations

Dr Khalid Ahmed, adjunct professor, African Studies Program, University of Toronto