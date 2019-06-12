Dominique Prevost & Maxine Finkelstein; Sharon Dembo & Rosalie Fefergrad

Horizons & Beyond (Prevost/Finkelstein); Traces And Threads (Dembo/Fefergrad), Jun 12-23, opening 2-5 pm Jun 15. Free.

Dominique Prevost plays with notions of above and below, micro and macro. Maxine Finkelstein’s paintings are intended to evoke an emotional experience, achieved through color and form, since both are subjective and associative.

Sharon Dembo’s fascination for objects often ignored underfoot. The evocative possibilities of these forms are explored through charcoal rubbings combined with encaustic monotype. The weavings displayed in this show, explore the use of a wide variety of natural yarns.