Don Giovanni Reimagined
Mozart’s famous opera Don Giovanni by Joseph Triebensee, featuring the superlative wind players from the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and surprise guests. Serouj Kradjian starts the afternoon with Mozart’s Fantasy in D minor. 3 pm. $45, srs $40, 30 and under $15, stu $10. Mazzoleni Concert Hall. amiciensemble.com/event/don-giovanni-reimagined/
