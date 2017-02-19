Mozart’s famous opera Don Giovanni by Joseph Triebensee, featuring the superlative wind players from the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and surprise guests. Serouj Kradjian starts the afternoon with Mozart’s Fantasy in D minor. 3 pm. $45, srs $40, 30 and under $15, stu $10. Mazzoleni Concert Hall. amiciensemble.com/event/don-giovanni-reimagined/