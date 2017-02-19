Don Giovanni Reimagined

to Google Calendar - Don Giovanni Reimagined - 2017-02-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Giovanni Reimagined - 2017-02-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Giovanni Reimagined - 2017-02-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Don Giovanni Reimagined - 2017-02-19 15:00:00

Koerner Hall 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2

Mozart’s famous opera Don Giovanni by Joseph Triebensee, featuring the superlative wind players from the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and surprise guests. Serouj Kradjian starts the afternoon with Mozart’s Fantasy in D minor. 3 pm. $45, srs $40, 30 and under $15, stu $10. Mazzoleni Concert Hall. amiciensemble.com/event/don-giovanni-reimagined/

Info

Koerner Hall 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2 View Map

Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental

to Google Calendar - Don Giovanni Reimagined - 2017-02-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Giovanni Reimagined - 2017-02-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Giovanni Reimagined - 2017-02-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Don Giovanni Reimagined - 2017-02-19 15:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print